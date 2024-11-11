TSU Overpower Leathernecks in Decisive Victory

November 9, 2024 – Tennessee State showcased their offensive prowess in a commanding 45-20 victory over Western Illinois at Hanson Field. The Tigers’ balanced attack proved too much for the Leathernecks, as they improved their record to 7-3 on the season.

TSU established control early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter through CJ Evans’ 15-yard run and Gerard Bullock’s 15-yard reception from quarterback Draylen Ellis. The Tigers maintained their momentum throughout the first half, entering the break with a comfortable 28-13 lead.

Quarterback Stats Comp/Att Yards TD INT Draylen Ellis (TSU) 18/27 197 3 0 Nathan Lamb (WIU) 24/35 266 1 0

The third quarter saw Tennessee State’s defense tighten their grip, allowing just seven points while their offense continued to execute. Karate Brenson’s 24-yard touchdown reception highlighted the period, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 35-13.

Running Back Stats Carries Yards Avg TD Tevin Carter (TSU) 14 68 4.9 2 Demari Davis (WIU) 12 62 5.2 0

The Tigers remained efficient throughout the contest at Macomb’s Hanson Field. Tennessee State sealed their victory in the fourth quarter with Tevin Carter’s explosive 39-yard touchdown run, capping off a dominant performance in front of 1,459 spectators.

