TSU Overpower Leathernecks in Decisive Victory

November 9, 2024 – Tennessee State showcased their offensive prowess in a commanding 45-20 victory over Western Illinois at Hanson Field. The Tigers’ balanced attack proved too much for the Leathernecks, as they improved their record to 7-3 on the season.
TSU established control early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter through CJ Evans’ 15-yard run and Gerard Bullock’s 15-yard reception from quarterback Draylen Ellis. The Tigers maintained their momentum throughout the first half, entering the break with a comfortable 28-13 lead.
|Quarterback Stats
|Comp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Draylen Ellis (TSU)
|18/27
|197
|3
|0
|Nathan Lamb (WIU)
|24/35
|266
|1
|0
The third quarter saw Tennessee State’s defense tighten their grip, allowing just seven points while their offense continued to execute. Karate Brenson’s 24-yard touchdown reception highlighted the period, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 35-13.
|Running Back Stats
|Carries
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Tevin Carter (TSU)
|14
|68
|4.9
|2
|Demari Davis (WIU)
|12
|62
|5.2
|0
The Tigers remained efficient throughout the contest at Macomb’s Hanson Field. Tennessee State sealed their victory in the fourth quarter with Tevin Carter’s explosive 39-yard touchdown run, capping off a dominant performance in front of 1,459 spectators.
