Kendall Cori Heym, age 50, wife of Ryan C. Heym, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

