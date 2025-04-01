Predators Begin Road Trip With Loss to Flyers

Zach L’Heureux scored the lone Nashville goal as the Predators fell to the Philadelphia Flyers by a 2-1 final on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center. The result sees the Preds extend their skid to three games as they start their three-game road trip.

The Predators outshot the Flyers by a 29-18 margin and were largely pleased with their effort once more as they dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to injuries, but the scoreboard wasn’t tilted in their favor to start the first half of a back-to-back set.

Nashville’s trip will continue tomorrow in Columbus before concluding Thursday in Dallas. Tomorrow’s game against the Blue Jackets will also come as an animated feature with “Music City Hockey in Smashville” on NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. Click here for more information.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email