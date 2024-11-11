Historic Commission’s Popular Brentwood Speaks Lecture Series Returns

Brentwood and Williamson County are known for their rich histories, but those are still broad subjects. What about your neighborhood, or maybe even your yard? Was it a Native American hunting ground? Did a Civil War skirmish take place near your mailbox?

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, residents will learn a few fascinating stories about their communities when the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Brentwood Speaks event returns to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

During this free lecture series, in the library’s Meeting Room B, Historic Commission members will explore the captivating history of this community by focusing on a handful of local neighborhoods. The Nov. 17 event will include lectures and discussions on Brenthaven, Crockett Springs, El Dorado Acres, Laurelwood/Wildwood, Lenox Park, and Oakhampton.

The City’s Historic Commission was established to promote Brentwood’s cultural history and heritage, enhance the quality of life through the preservation of historic sites, and provide educational programs and activities to the community. Information on the commission is available at https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/volunteer-boards-commissions/historic-commission/historic-commission.

