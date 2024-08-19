Renowned Artist Jeremy Cowart Opens ‘The Portrait Lab’: 60-Second Photoshoots in Franklin

Jeremy Cowart, famed artist, photographer, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and Franklin, Tennessee resident, has opened a photography studio, The Portrait Lab, featuring unique 60-second photoshoots inside The Factory at Franklin.

The 60-Second Photoshoot is an advanced and high-tech photography session using over 8 rotating lighting setups that create beauty light, overhead dramatic light, side Rembrandt lighting (both sides), backlight moody lighting, and much more. The photo session also uses over 200 backdrops, using both AI and Cowart’s own physical artwork, that sync with the lighting on a $100,000 state-of-the-art 10×11 foot LED backdrop wall. Cowart’s light and backdrop process is a “one-of-a-kind” revolutionary photography method.

“It’s always the idea that motivates me. The 60-Second Photo Shoot was an idea to create a process of using patented lighting and state-of-the-art techniques that I have been fine-tuning over the past two decades. My hope is that the public sees my love for art and love for people throughout all of it,” states Jeremy Cowart, Creator of “The Portrait Lab”.

In addition, Cowart invented a system where the portraits get quickly edited in different formats such as in black and white, various color overlays, contrast, or tone. Lastly, the photo session uses various glass, prisms, and foreground elements to give every portrait its own fingerprint so that each portrait is its own work of art.

How It Works: A watermarked gallery of the entire photo shoot is emailed with a choice of 3 packages, each offering digital downloads plus print credits to order prints or wall art.

The Portrait Lab is located at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Suite 11BB, Franklin, TN 37068. For more information, please visit https://portraitlab.co or email [email protected].

