Father Ryan High School Announces New Board Members

Father Ryan High School announced the five new members and the leadership for the school’s Board of Trustees for the 2024-2025 school year, according to Paul Davis ’81, president.

The new members are:

David Bohan, a 1966 Father Ryan graduate, former Father Ryan Board President, and retired advertising executive

Chris Donnelly, parent of Father Ryan alumni

Deacon Bill Hill, retired Corps of Engineer legal chief and a 1967 Father Ryan graduate

Tom Sloan, healthcare executive and parent of Father Ryan alumni

Caroline Young, venture capital executive and current Father Ryan parent.

“I am pleased to welcome these outstanding individuals to the Board of Trustees,” Davis said. “Each of them has demonstrated a strong commitment to the school and a deep belief in our mission. In addition, they bring broad professional experience and community involvement that make Father Ryan even stronger. That combination provides enhanced perspective and valuable leadership for the school. I look forward to working with these new members and all of the board as we continue to advance our mission to be an experience of the living Gospel while challenging students to reach their spiritual, academic, and personal potential.”

These new members will work with the 2024-2025 Board leadership, which makes up the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees.

John Bumpus ’78, President/Chair

David Glascoe, Vice-chair

Brian Callahan, Treasurer/Finance and Budget Chair

Brittany Testerman Griffith ’03, Secretary

Warner Hassell, Governance and Nominating Chair

Reverend Rhodes Bolster ’11, Priest

In addition, Tom Bauer heads the Facilities Committee and Philip Mattingly ’69 is chair of the Advancement Committee.

Bohan is the retired chairman of Bohan, an independent, full-service advertising agency in Nashville, which he founded in 1990, and which is one of the largest independent agencies in the state. He and his wife, Linda, were the school’s Legacy Gala honorees in 2024. They have been donors and supporters of Catholic education initiatives in the area for more than 45 years. In addition, they have funded scholarships for the Nashville Advertising Federation, Father Ryan High School, and the University of Tennessee – College of Communications and Information.

Chris Donnelly received her early Catholic education in Ohio and Pennsylvania before her family moved to Nashville. She is a graduate of St. Joseph School in Madison and a 1970 graduate of St. Bernard Academy, receiving an education from the Sisters of Mercy that inspired her own mercy and service. Donnelly is an active volunteer in the community and is married to Bubba Donnelly ’69. The Donnellys were the Legacy Gala honorees in 2020 for their commitment to Father Ryan High School and Catholic education. Their two sons graduated from Father Ryan.

Deacon Hill is a native Nashvillian, having attended St. Vincent de Paul School and Father Ryan High School, graduating in 1967. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers as Chief of the legal office after serving 33 years. He became a deacon in 2006 and received his master’s degree from St. Meinrad in 2012. His wife, Etheleen, is a Baptist minister and also has a master’s degree in Christian education. They have four children and three grandchildren. Deacon Hill started the St. Katharine Drexel Memorial Scholarship Fund at Father Ryan to continue the legacy of St. Katharine Drexel in assisting Black students in acquiring a Catholic education.

Sloan has more than 30 years of healthcare and finance experience in both public and private environments, including behavioral health, ambulatory surgery centers, physician practice management, hospital joint ventures, and anesthesia services. Sloan serves various community organizations, including the Father Ryan High School Finance Committee, and he is Chairperson of the Saint Matthew Church Finance Board. He is married to Debbie Connor Sloan ’85, and they have four children, all of whom graduated from Father Ryan.

Young serves as vice president at Frist Cressey Ventures (FCV), a Nashville-based, healthcare-focused venture capital firm. In this role, Young supports creating value for FCV’s portfolio companies and enhancing relationships with industry-wide stakeholders. Before joining FCV, she served as CEO of the Nashville Health Care Council, a leading industry association supporting Nashville’s large healthcare industry cluster. A St. Cecilia graduate, she has several family members who are graduates of Father Ryan. Young has three children, one who is a current student at Father Ryan.

Founded in 1925, Father Ryan is a coeducational, college preparatory school serving more than 830 students. More information is available at www.fatherryan.org.

