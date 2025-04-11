Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 11, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for April 4-11, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

DateBusiness NameProduct/ServiceAddress
04/09/2025Atworth House ManagersHousehold ManagmentTower Circle Franklin TN 37067
04/06/2025Carmela Rose PorcelliHairdressingMayfield Dr Suite Franklin TN 37067
04/08/2025Carpet Cleaning CavalryStorage For Carpet CleanEagles Glen Drive Franklin TN 37067
04/07/2025Cr8tnmamaCustom Crafts/HousewaresWinslet Dr Franklin TN 37064
04/04/2025Dermaspa DistributorsMedspa EquipmentBrick Path Ln Franklin TN 37064
04/04/2025Franklin Wings LlcSale Of Prepared/CookedMurfreesboro Rd Suite Franklin TN 37064
04/04/2025Ian Arney Dba Sanctuary Land ServicesLandscapingConar St Franklin TN 37064
04/08/2025Life DrycleanersDrop Off For Pickup DryCarothers Pkwy Suite Franklin TN 37064
04/07/2025Remnant Coffee CoMobile Coffee CartNichol Mill Ln Apt Franklin TN 37067
04/08/2025Sweet As Honey WaxEsthetics / Skin CareMallory Lane Suite Franklin TN 37067
04/10/2025T&C Remodeling And Home Repair LlcResidential RemodelingVillage Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/04/2025The Well CoffeehouseRetail Coffeeshop And CafeCool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
04/08/2025Todd Joseph Builders LlcGeneral ContractorStable Rd Franklin TN 37069
04/09/2025Top Level Construction LlcConstructionDovland Ct Brentwood TN 37027

