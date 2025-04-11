Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation Success

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring agencies for a coordinated enforcement campaign targeting distracted driving along Interstate 65.

Working in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Franklin Police Department, Spring Hill Police Department, and Brentwood Police Department, the operation yielded significant results—sending a clear message that distracted driving will not be tolerated on roadways.

Enforcement Results:

300+ traffic stops conducted

252 citations issued for “Hands Free” violations

10 warnings issued for “Hands Free” violations

11 citations for seatbelt violations

4 citations for driver’s license violations

55 citations for other traffic infractions

1 wanted person apprehended

Remarkably, while law enforcement worked along the I-65, no crashes were reported, and only two incidents of reckless driving were logged—both of which were swiftly addressed by officers on the scene.

This operation was made possible in part by grant funding from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, ensuring that resources were in place to keep our roads safe without burdening local taxpayers.

