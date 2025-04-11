BNA Celebrates Icelandair’s First Nonstop Flight with Festive Gate Party

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) marked a significant milestone with a celebratory gate event, honoring its new partnership with Icelandair and the launch of the airline’s inaugural nonstop flight from BNA to Keflavik (KEF). With distinguished city, state, and airport leaders in attendance, the event showcased the importance of this collaboration in expanding international travel options and strengthening BNA’s role as a global gateway for Middle Tennessee.

Distinguished speakers, including Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA); Tomas Ingason, Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair; and Svanhildur Hólm Valsdóttir, Ambassador of Iceland to the United States, shared remarks highlighting the significance of this new air service. Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, also took the stage to emphasize the economic and tourism benefits of the partnership between BNA and Icelandair.

To commemorate the partnership between BNA and Icelandair, Doug Kreulen presented the airline with a custom-made guitar, symbolizing the collaboration and shared commitment to expanding international travel opportunities. The celebration continued with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring the Icelandair flight crew and the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board members.

“The launch of Icelandair’s nonstop service from Nashville to Iceland is a defining moment for BNA, expanding global connectivity and elevating Music City’s status as an international gateway,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “This partnership not only strengthens ties between Middle Tennessee and the Land of Fire and Ice but also unlocks new opportunities for travelers, businesses, and tourism. We are proud to welcome Icelandair and look forward to the lasting economic and cultural impact this new route will bring to our region.”

Passengers boarding the first flight to Keflavik received gift bags filled with Icelandic Skyr snacks, Puffin cookies, mini-Iceland flags, Icelandic bottled water, Nashville/Iceland Hatch Show Prints, and mini travel guide postcards—offering a taste of both Iceland and Music City.

“We are very pleased to start this new service between Nashville and Iceland and for the great reception we are already seeing from customers in Nashville, in Iceland as well as from across the Atlantic. This new connection links Music City to Iceland and our 39 destinations across Europe, said Tómas Ingason, Chief Commercial Officer of Icelandair Group. “Today, we also announce an expansion to our partnership with Southwest Airlines, allowing travelers to connect between Southwest and Icelandair via Nashville and Denver onwards to Iceland and Europe. This is additional to the already announced Baltimore gateway. We look forward to welcoming Nashville and Southwest customers aboard.”

The gate area was transformed into an immersive Icelandic-themed experience, featuring blue uplighting, a balloon photo backdrop showcasing the Icelandic flag, and a blue carpet for guests. A stunning ice sculpture complemented a grand balloon arch surrounded by a live bluegrass performance. An LED-lit stage provided the backdrop for remarks, reinforcing the “Fire and Ice” theme of the event.

Entertainment included a stilt walker from the Fire and Ice performers, live musical performances by Friends of Bluegrass and Will Davenport, and a commemorative photo booth with an Iceland-themed balloon backdrop. Guests indulged in Northern Lights cupcakes adorned with custom-made Icelandic stickers while admiring an intricately carved ice sculpture.

This inaugural flight signals a significant expansion in air travel options for both business and leisure travelers in Middle Tennessee. By forging this partnership with Icelandair, BNA continues strengthening its global connectivity, fostering tourism and business opportunities between Nashville and Iceland.

Icelandair’s new nonstop route strengthens international ties between Nashville and Iceland, expanding travel opportunities while promoting cultural and economic exchange. The 7-hour flight, operated four times weekly—on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday—utilizes a B737 MAX aircraft, providing passengers with a direct link to Iceland’s breathtaking scenery, dynamic culture, and flourishing tourism sector. Additionally, travelers can easily connect to Icelandair’s extensive European network, including destinations such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, and Paris.

