Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 8, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$580,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1716 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$792,900
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|2937 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$435,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 16 Pb 33 Pg 94
|1709 Freiburg Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,500
|Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34
|1722 Shane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1703 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|578 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$438,260
|1012 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$985,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3201 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$777,500
|Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117
|3413 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,000
|Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125
|3097 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$515,000
|Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92
|2711 Banks Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2102 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$840,416
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3322 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$440,985
|1014 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4013 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$420,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3275 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$882,169
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3299 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$439,430
|Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55
|1016 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$544,244
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2154 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$444,580
|1018 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2113 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$395,780
|1010 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$544,244
|Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12
|2154 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$680,500
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1533 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter