Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 8, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $580,000 Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34 1716 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $792,900 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 2937 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill 37174 $435,000 Wyngate Est Ph 16 Pb 33 Pg 94 1709 Freiburg Dr Spring Hill 37174 $442,500 Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 34 1722 Shane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1703 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $349,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 578 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $438,260 1012 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $985,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3201 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $777,500 Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 117 3413 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $890,000 Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 125 3097 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $515,000 Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 92 2711 Banks Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2102 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $840,416 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3322 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $440,985 1014 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $825,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4013 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $420,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3275 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $882,169 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3299 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $439,430 Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 55 1016 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $544,244 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2154 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $444,580 1018 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2113 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $395,780 1010 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $544,244 Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 12 2154 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $680,500 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1533 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email