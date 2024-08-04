Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for July 8, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale ai

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for July 8-12, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$580,000Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341716 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$792,900Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1502937 Stewart Campbell PtSpring Hill37174
$435,000Wyngate Est Ph 16 Pb 33 Pg 941709 Freiburg DrSpring Hill37174
$442,500Shannon Glen Sec 2 Pb 18 Pg 341722 Shane DrSpring Hill37174
$730,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421703 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$349,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85578 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$438,2601012 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$985,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753201 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$777,500Tollgate Village Sec16a Pb 71 Pg 1173413 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$890,000Tollgate Village Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 1253097 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$515,000Maplelawn Est Pb 23 Pg 922711 Banks CtThompsons Station37179
$450,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762102 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$840,416Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503322 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$440,9851014 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$825,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64013 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$420,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503275 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$882,169Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503299 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$439,430Mountain View Pb 80 Pg 551016 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$544,244Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122154 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$444,5801018 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$750,000Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122113 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$395,7801010 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$544,244Tollgate Village Sec17 Pb 70 Pg 122154 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$680,500Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691533 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here