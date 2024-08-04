Friends of Franklin Parks to Hold First Ever Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser

For the first time ever, Friends of Franklin Parks is holding a Bourbon Raffle as an element of its annual Raise the Roofs fundraiser at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, presented by Medical House Calls on Saturday, August 17th. The incredible collection of bourbon includes more than 50 sought-after bottles, from which 20 prize lots have been carefully crafted. Tickets are $100 each, with winners to be announced at 8:30 p.m. on August 17 live via Facebook.

Among the most coveted in the world, the Grand Prize is a Van Winkle set of six bottles including Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year; Van Winkle Family Reserve 13 Year Rye; Van Winkle Reserve 12 Year Lot B; Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Black Foil; Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year 107; and Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, valued at $20,000. Other collectible verticals include the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, W.L. Weller, Blanton’s, Willet, Maker’s Mark and other venerated Kentucky distilleries, and local distilleries that call Williamson County home.

Friends of Franklin Parks Board Member Adam Ballash, a native of Kentucky, coordinated the raffle as part of the 13th Annual Raise the Roofs event, which will celebrate the 20th birthday of the historic Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

“These are bourbons that people all over the world seek to collect over a lifetime, and we are fortunate to have partners in Kentucky who were willing to help us put the package together,” Ballash said. “This is a rare opportunity to buy a $100 ticket and have 20 chances to win one of the lots, including the $20,000 grand prize lot, and it all goes to support our efforts to enhance Franklin’s parks and trails system.”

The Raise the Roofs event has become Franklin’s most cherished summer event, and this year promises to be the best yet. Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore and his wife Linda are co-chairing the party under the stars with Lisa and Dr. Monty McInturff, the organization’s founding president.

“Each year, we dream up more ways to make this incredible event even better, and the Bourbon Raffle will be a ton of fun,” McInturff said. “We launched it with 20 days to go in honor of Harlinsdale’s 20th birthday, which will be the focus of the evening. There will be a relatively small number of tickets sold, and 20 people are going to win some amazing additions for their collection.”

A limited number of tickets to the 13th Annual Raise the Roofs event are available, but it will sell out. Bourbon Raffle ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win. For more information on the Bourbon Raffle or Raise the Roofs, please visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

