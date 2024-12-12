Ravenwood High Choir Wins American Prize Awards

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Ravenwood High Choir Wins American Prize Awards
Photo from WCS

The Ravenwood High School choir is earning national attention.

RHS Choir Director Rose Hellmers placed first in The American Prize for Conducting – Dale Warland Award in Choral Conducting, High School Division. Her students placed third in The American Prize in Choral Performance – High School Division category.

“I am so proud of our fantastic students for their hard work and dedication that have led to this incredible honor,” said Hellmers.

The winners in each category of The American Prize earn cash prizes and award certificates.

Source: WCS
More School News

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here