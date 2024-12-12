Ravenwood High Choir Wins American Prize Awards

The Ravenwood High School choir is earning national attention.

RHS Choir Director Rose Hellmers placed first in The American Prize for Conducting – Dale Warland Award in Choral Conducting, High School Division. Her students placed third in The American Prize in Choral Performance – High School Division category.

“I am so proud of our fantastic students for their hard work and dedication that have led to this incredible honor,” said Hellmers.

The winners in each category of The American Prize earn cash prizes and award certificates.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email