Weekend Weather 12-12-15-2024 Warmer , then Wet and Windy

Warmer weather to start the weekend will give way to winds and rain just in time for those festivals and parades.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 48. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Rain. Low around 47. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday
Rain. High near 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph.
