Popular Children’s Boutique Returning to The Factory at Franklin

The Little Cottage has been dressing children in Franklin and beyond for over two decades.

In 2016, the children’s boutique store moved from its spot at The Factory at Franklin to Jamison Station across the street after being a tenant for 13 years. But, now, they are returning to The Factory. They hope to be in their new spot in mid July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Little Cottage (@thelittlecottagefranklin)

A moving sale is underway at the old location, up to 50 percent off.

The Little Cottage is owned by Ruth Hickman and her two daughters, Elizabeth Martin and Julie Craig. They carry specialty children’s clothes from premie to size 16. Each year, they are often voted as one of the best children’s stores in the area. Their inventory consists of baby blankets, toys, keepsake items, and heirloom-quality clothing for portraits.

