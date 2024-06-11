Top Stories From June 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 11, 2024.

1Popular Children’s Boutique Returning to The Factory at Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman

The Little Cottage has been dressing children in Franklin and beyond for over two decades. Read more

2Town of Nolensville Hosts 18th Annual Star-Spangled Celebration

Photo credit: City of Franklin, TN - Municipal Government Facebook
Photo credit: City of Franklin, TN – Municipal Government Facebook

The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Read more

3Franklin Farmers Market Announces New Location and Requests Donations

Nolensville Farmer's Market strawberries
Photo from Nolensville Farmer’s Market Facebook

The Franklin Farmers Market currently resides at The Factory at Franklin. Read more

4Mama D’s Southern Fusion in Brentwood Closes

photo by Donna Vissman

Mama D’s Southern Fusion, in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.

5Man Wanted in Michigan Arrested in Nolensville

A man wanted in Michigan was arrested in Nolensville Friday. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here