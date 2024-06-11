Here’s a look at the top stories from June 11, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
The Little Cottage has been dressing children in Franklin and beyond for over two decades. Read more
Photo credit: City of Franklin, TN – Municipal Government Facebook
The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Read more
Photo from Nolensville Farmer’s Market Facebook
The Franklin Farmers Market currently resides at The Factory at Franklin. Read more
photo by Donna Vissman
Mama D’s Southern Fusion, in Brentwood, has closed. Read more.
A man wanted in Michigan was arrested in Nolensville Friday. Read more
