Brentwood Police Chief Hickey to Retire in February 2025

Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey recently announced he plans to retire on Feb. 28, 2025, ending his more than 34-year law enforcement career in Brentwood. Hickey joined the BPD in 1991 as a patrol officer, and over the past three decades, he has served in numerous capacities, including field training officer, crime scene technician, detective, and captain. After serving as assistant chief, he was appointed Chief of Police in 2022.

“I want to thank you and the City Commission for entrusting me with the numerous positions I’ve held at the Brentwood Police Department over the past 33 years,” he said in a letter to City Manager Kirk Bednar. “It’s been my honor to work with some of the finest men and women found anywhere.”

Originally from McMinnville, Tennessee, Hickey enrolled at Lipscomb University before ultimately graduating with a communication degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Shortly after earning his degree, he joined the Brentwood Police Department. While rising through the ranks at BPD, he became only the second Brentwood officer to attend and graduate from the prestigious FBI National Academy.

On May 6, 2002, Hickey was one of the first officers to arrive to a gun battle at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Road. A man carrying an assault rifle had just robbed the Bank of America in Brentwood. The suspect fired on BPD officers, seriously injuring Sgt. Tommy Walsh and Officer Stephanie Bellis. Both survived. Hickey and other BPD officers, including Capt. Jimmy Campbell and retired Brentwood Police Captain Tommy Campsey, returned fire, killing the assailant.

“Chief Richard Hickey has spent his entire career serving the people of Brentwood, even putting himself into harm’s way to ensure they are safe,” Bednar said. “Through his leadership, the Brentwood Police Department continues to be a source of pride for our community. He’s been very selective in his hiring, choosing only the top candidates who possess ‘the heart of a servant,’ and the citizens of Brentwood have benefited greatly from his leadership.”

In his letter, Hickey said he is announcing his retirement early to give the City time to select a new chief and to give the department time to go through the promotion process created by his retirement.

“In addition to being a great leader as chief, Richard has in place a very deliberate succession plan, and I expect that we will have a seamless transition to a new chief,” Bednar said.

Hickey is only the fourth person to serve as the city’s police chief. The department was created in 1971, and the first chief, Howard Buttrey, served until his retirement in 2000. He was succeeded by Chief Ricky Watson, who retired in January 2012. Jeff Hughes, now Williamson County Sheriff, was Brentwood’s Police Chief until he retired in 2022.

