Plans Announced For New 24-Hour Emergency Department In Fairview

Emergency care access in Fairview is poised for a major expansion!

Ascension Saint Thomas and Dickson Medical Associates have revealed plans for a $20.6 million, 24-hour emergency department in Fairview, marking the city’s first around-the-clock ER facility, according to The Tennessean.

The 11,345-square-foot facility will be located near the intersection of Fairview Boulevard and Audubon Cove. Plans call for 10 treatment rooms, two triage rooms and one trauma room, along with on-site CT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging and a full-service laboratory.

Hospital spokesperson David Leaverton said officials estimate more than 30 jobs will be created to staff the department. Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson says the project is much needed as the city’s population has grown by more than 36% since 2010.

No construction timeline has been announced at this time. The project must first receive required state approval before moving into the design and construction phases.

