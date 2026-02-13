2/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 57°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a mild 57.2°F under clear skies. The wind is blowing gently at 4.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Today’s high neared 57.9°F, and we’ve enjoyed a day with clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds have remained light, peaking around 5.7 mph. The temperature will drop to a low of 40.5°F tonight. Conditions are projected to remain clear with similar wind speeds and no forecasted precipitation.
Residents can expect a peaceful evening with persistent clear skies, providing an opportunity for stargazing or a pleasant evening outdoors. As temperatures are cooler, it’s advisable to dress warmly if planning late outdoor activities.
Today's Details
High
58°F
Low
31°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:26pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|31°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|63°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
