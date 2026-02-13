2/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 57°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a mild 57.2°F under clear skies. The wind is blowing gently at 4.1 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high neared 57.9°F, and we’ve enjoyed a day with clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds have remained light, peaking around 5.7 mph. The temperature will drop to a low of 40.5°F tonight. Conditions are projected to remain clear with similar wind speeds and no forecasted precipitation.

Residents can expect a peaceful evening with persistent clear skies, providing an opportunity for stargazing or a pleasant evening outdoors. As temperatures are cooler, it’s advisable to dress warmly if planning late outdoor activities.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 31°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 57°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 31°F Partly cloudy Saturday 63°F 35°F Drizzle: dense

