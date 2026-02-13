2/13/26: Clear Sky and Mild, High 59 After Chilly Morning

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.2°F. The wind is gentle at 3.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 59°F with low humidity and partly cloudy skies. The minimal wind peaked at around 6.3 mph. Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 40.8°F with the same light breezes continuing.
For those planning outdoor activities or evening travel in Williamson County, conditions are ideal thanks to the stable weather. Ensure to dress appropriately for cooler temperatures expected late in the evening.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
31°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
27%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:26pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|59°F
|31°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|63°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter