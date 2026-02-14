Home Weather 2/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 41.7°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.7°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, conditions remained partly cloudy with a day-time high reaching 59.2°F and dropping to a low of 30.9°F. Wind speeds fluctuated slightly but remained under 5.7 mph throughout the day. There was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent forecast.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear, with an expected low of 39.7°F. Wind conditions are predicted to stay consistent with speeds reaching up to 5.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent, ensuring a dry night ahead.

Residents can expect calm weather to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
31°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
5:26pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 59°F 31°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 64°F 36°F Rain: moderate
Next 24 Hours

