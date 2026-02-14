2/13/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 41.7°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 41.7°F. Winds are gentle at 5.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, conditions remained partly cloudy with a day-time high reaching 59.2°F and dropping to a low of 30.9°F. Wind speeds fluctuated slightly but remained under 5.7 mph throughout the day. There was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent forecast.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear, with an expected low of 39.7°F. Wind conditions are predicted to stay consistent with speeds reaching up to 5.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at zero percent, ensuring a dry night ahead.

Residents can expect calm weather to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 31°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 59°F 31°F Partly cloudy Saturday 64°F 36°F Rain: moderate

