Places to Enjoy Frozen Custard in Williamson County

Here are some places in Williamson County that serve frozen custard. Note, some locations may bleed into other counties.

What is Frozen Custard?

Similar to ice cream, frozen custard is made with eggs in addition to cream and sugar. Ice cream vendors, Archie and Elton Kohr, invented frozen custard on Coney Island, New York in 1919 when they found that adding egg yolks to ice cream created a smoother texture and helped the ice cream stay cold longer.