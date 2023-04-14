Hardy Leads the ACM Nominations, Followed by Lainey Wilson

The Academy of Country Music announced nominations for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Nominee Highlights for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song “Wait in the Truck”.

Lainey Wilson receives the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year. She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.

Most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert’s five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.

At least one female is nominated in Every Eligible Main Awards Category this year.

For the second time in ACM history, three albums released by all-female acts have been nominated for Album of the Year in the same year, with Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson, and Palomino by Miranda Lambert each receiving nominations.

The only other time three all-female acts had albums nominated for Album of the Year in the same year was in 1999 with Faith by Faith Hill, I'm Alright by Jo Dee Messina, and Wide Open Spaces by The Chicks all receiving nominations. Wide Open Spaces by The Chicks ended up winning the category.

Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell follow HARDY with the second-most nominations for a male artist, with five total nods each.

Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act’s respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.

This is the fourth year in a row that Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.

Kane Brown receives his first ever nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown receive three nominations together for their song Thank God in the Single, Music Event, and Visual Media of the Year categories. This marks Katelyn’s first nominations, and with an additional two solo nominations this year brings Kane’s total nominations to 14.

Cole Swindell receives first-time nominations in three categories including Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, in which he shares a nomination with his collaborator and fellow artist Jo Dee Messina who receives her first nomination in 22 years.

Morgan Wallen receives four nods including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his career total to nine. Last year he took home ACM Album of the Year.

Chris Stapleton receives four nominations, including his eighth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year.

Cody Johnson receives three nominations this year, making this the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received and making him the most-nominated Texas-born male artist this year.

Brothers Osborne’s nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 16th ACM nomination and their ninth year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award they have brought home three times, including last year.

John Osborne of Brothers Osborne receives his first solo nomination as a producer for producing Ashley McBryde’s album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Jon Pardi receives two separate nominations for Album of the Year as both Artist and Producer, marking his third consecutive album to be nominated for ACM Album of the Year.

The War And Treaty receive their first nomination for Duo of the Year, making them the first Black duo to receive a nomination in the category.

Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year the group has been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last five years.

Little Big Town receives their 17th nomination for Group of the Year, which leaves them one nomination short of the all-time record of 18 nominations for Group of the Year held by Alabama. The group has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.

