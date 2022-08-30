Pinchy’s Lobster Co Closes Franklin Restaurant

Pinchy’s Lobster Co announced the closure of its Franklin location at The Factory in Franklin.

In a social media post, they shared, “PINCHY’S NEWS: We have had an eventful few weeks. The culmination of these weeks is that we have closed Pinchy’s in @thefactoryatfranklin The process of building our new restaurant in Sevierville, TN is taking a lot of time and attention as one might expect. This idea has been on our radar for some time and the thinking was to just be a food truck for now. Sadly, on 7/29 someone literally stole that truck.”

It continued, “The weeks since we’ve been working with insurance and such to get back going again and that is a process as well. We have been at the Factory (in one form or another) since 2017 and we will certainly miss it. The new owners are going to build something very special but that is a little ways off and it’s time for us to focus on our own next big chapter, this restaurant in Sevierville is going to be amazing and we are beyond excited to show you. In the meantime, we will be back in food truck form as soon as we can but there will be a little break until that process is done. Thank you to the wonderful people at the Factory who allowed us some fantastic years and we hope to have a presence there in the future. Most of all thank you to our wonderful customer base who supported us through all of our iterations. We are so grateful to all of you! We are still open for catering and our (new) food truck will be around soon enough.”

Pinchy’s opened in August of 2020. Prior to the Pinchy’s concept, owner BJ Lofback opened Funk Seoul, a Japanese & Korean street food restaurant, at The Factory at Franklin.