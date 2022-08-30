WEATHER 8-30-31, 2022 Storms Diminish , Slightly Cooler Temps kick in

Another round of showers and storms this afternoon will open the door for more seasonable temperatures to come in.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.