Nolensville to Host Welcome Home Parade for Nolensville Little League Team

The community is hosting a homecoming parade for the Nolensville Little League Team on Wednesday, August 30th at 6 pm.

The team returns home after finishing fourth in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This will be a golf cart parade starting at the historic school greenway (7248 Nolensville Rd), traveling along the greenway past Lanny Field, Gregory Park and then into the main Nolensville Park (2310 Nolensville Park Rd) around the baseball fields.

They ask that you line up along the greenway and support each player as they pass by. At the end, there will be autographs and pictures at the main park.

The team is looking for volunteers for the parade as well. If anyone is willing to volunteer by driving their 4-door plus golf cart, please contact [email protected]

In addition to being the runner-up for the U.S. Championship game, the fourth in the World at the Little League World Series, the team was awarded the Jack Losch Team Sportsmanship Award, voted on by the 20 participating teams, as well as the team hosts, volunteers, members of the media, and the Little League staff. The Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award recognizes the team that exemplifies a tremendous amount of sportsmanship both on and off the field, including the team’s time in the dormitories, dining hall, and interview room as well as their performance on the field.

Nolensville’s LLBWS Journey

Aug 28 – Nolensville played Chinese Taipei (Asia Pacific region), lost 2-0

Aug 27 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West region), lost 5-1

Aug 25- Nolensville played Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region), winning 7-1

Aug 24 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West Region), lost 13-0

Aug 22 – Nolensville played Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region), winning 5-2

Aug 19 – Nolensville played Santa Clara, UT (Mountain region), winning 11-2

Aug 17 – Nolensville played Middleborough, MA (New England region), winning 5-3

How Nolensville Made it to LLBWS

Nolensville Little League captured the Southeast Region championship banner after winning four straight games and outscoring opponents 28-5 along the way. Led by experienced coach Randy Huth, who has brought a team to the Southeast Region tournament three out of the last five years, Nolensville Little League is building on their momentum as they make Tennessee’s 10th appearance in the LLBWS.