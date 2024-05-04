Studio Tenn Announces Rachel Jones as Development Director

Studio Tenn, Franklin’s renowned professional regional theatre company, is excited to announce the addition of Rachel Jones as Development Director. Jones completes Studio Tenn’s leadership team and positions the company to further elevate its artistic impact and community engagement as it prepares to stage its 15th season.

Jones, a native of Richmond, Va., is a graduate of the University of Virginia, earning a B.A. in Religious Studies. She has dedicated her career to connecting the community to the importance of nonprofit work through strategic donor communications and relations.

“As a theatre enthusiast who was raised knowing the importance of the performing arts, I am thrilled to join the Studio Tenn team and contribute to the meaningful work they are doing in the theatre community,” says Jones. “This team is incredibly passionate about enriching the arts community in Middle Tennessee and by doing so, providing a place where patrons can experience the joy and beauty of the performing arts. I cannot wait to play a role in further elevating Studio Tenn’s impact.”

Jones has a vast history of nonprofit work, spanning anti-human trafficking efforts, cancer research, pediatric and family healthcare support, and gender equity. Additionally, she has a variety of nonprofit sector experience, including strategic initiatives, development and donor relations, advocacy, communications and systems implementation. In her spare time, she is a co-host of the “Theater Nerds” podcast and spends her time exploring the Tennessee theatre and performing arts scene.

Jones joins Managing Director Todd Morgan and Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy on Studio Tenn’s leadership team.

“We are so thrilled to have Rachel join our team at this exciting time in Studio Tenn’s history. She will provide a wealth of experience to the fundraising arm of the organization while sharing her excitement and enthusiasm for the art of live theatre with the Studio Tenn community,” said Morgan.

Jones’ hire comes as the Studio Tenn team looks to enhance the company’s fundraising initiatives, foster donor relationships and drive strategic growth through their “Make.Believe.” capital campaign, which supports the organization in bringing world-class productions and artists to Middle Tennessee and allowing the next generation to delight in the experience of live theatre.

“We are delighted to bring Rachel on board. Her lifelong passion for theatre, combined with her experience in development, offers Studio Tenn an opportunity to build stronger relationships with donors, our growing audience and the larger community,” said Lynne McAlister, Studio Tenn’s Board Development Chair.

Studio Tenn is currently gearing up for a “Rockin’ Retro” 2024-25 season at Turner Theater in the Factory at Franklin. Season ticket packages for the company’s 15th season are now on sale via studiotenn.org, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory, or by calling (615) 541-8200.

