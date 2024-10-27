Photo of the Day: October 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Carlock Motorcars in Brentwood hosted a vibrant launch event for the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed at a private Sky Harbour hangar on Tuesday evening. Alongside the new model, Bentley showcased fan favorites like the Flying Spur and Bentayga, with two Nicholas Air jets elegantly framing the venue. Guests enjoyed a variety of exciting pop-ups, including Fiona King of Fridrich & Clark Realty, HatWRKS, Lucchese, Macallan, VOCE and more. The evening featured British-themed bites by Flavor Catering, the signature GT Speed Ball cocktail, live country music by Colton Pointz and captivating performances by Suspended Gravity’s pilot-themed aerialists. The night was a perfect blend of luxury, entertainment and celebration, leaving attendees with an unforgettable experience.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.