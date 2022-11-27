Photo of the Day: November 27, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: John Ford Coley (best known for his early career work as one-half of the ‘70s duo England Dan & John Ford Coley whose hits included “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again,” and “Love is the Answer”) made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday, November 12, stepping into the sacred circle after nearly six decades in the business.

