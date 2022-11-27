10 Great Christmas Party Appetizer Recipes

Here are links to 10 great holiday appetizer recipes to wow your family and guests:
Spicy Cranberry Barbecue Meatballs
Sweet, salty and spicy: They’re the full package. Get the Recipe
French Onion Cups
Your favorite cheesy soup, now in bite-size form. Get the Recipe
Roasted Cauliflower
Our favorite vegetable does it again. Plenty of Parm takes it over the top. Get the recipe
Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Bites
Dish them up with tangy dipping sauce and toothpicks. Get the recipe
Bacon Blue Deviled Eggs with Roasted Garlic and Asparagus
This one’s all about presentation. Get the recipe
Baked Mac and Cheese Bites
No offense to our beloved Kraft box, but these delectable bites take our forever favorite to a whole new level. Get the recipe
Carrot Pigs in a Blanket
Make sure your guests don’t lose their appetites before dinner with this vegetarian alternative to cocktail weenies. Get the recipe
Baby Blooming Onion Recipe
Your local steakhouse will miss you. The dipping sauce will taste amazing on fries, too. Get the recipe
Eggnog Bread
Call it breakfast, call it dessert. Either way, the eggnog glaze will win your heart at first bite. Get the recipe
The Best Damn Tomato Soup
You so don’t need to settle for the canned stuff. Especially when making it from scratch is this simple. Get the recipe