10 Great Christmas Party Appetizer Recipes

Source Staff
Here are links to 10 great holiday appetizer recipes to wow your family and guests:

  • Spicy Cranberry Barbecue Meatballs

    Sweet, salty and spicy: They’re the full package. Get the Recipe

  • French Onion Cups

    Your favorite cheesy soup, now in bite-size form. Get the Recipe

  • Roasted Cauliflower

    Our favorite vegetable does it again. Plenty of Parm takes it over the top. Get the recipe

  • Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Bites

    Dish them up with tangy dipping sauce and toothpicks. Get the recipe

  • Bacon Blue Deviled Eggs with Roasted Garlic and Asparagus

    This one’s all about presentation. Get the recipe

  •  Baked Mac and Cheese Bites

    No offense to our beloved Kraft box, but these delectable bites take our forever favorite to a whole new level. Get the recipe

  • Carrot Pigs in a Blanket

    Make sure your guests don’t lose their appetites before dinner with this vegetarian alternative to cocktail weenies. Get the recipe

  • Baby Blooming Onion Recipe

    Your local steakhouse will miss you. The dipping sauce will taste amazing on fries, too.  Get the recipe

  • Eggnog Bread

    Call it breakfast, call it dessert. Either way, the eggnog glaze will win your heart at first bite. Get the recipe

  • The Best Damn Tomato Soup

    You so don’t need to settle for the canned stuff. Especially when making it from scratch is this simple. Get the recipe

