10 Great Christmas Party Appetizer Recipes

Here are links to 10 great holiday appetizer recipes to wow your family and guests:

Spicy Cranberry Barbecue Meatballs Sweet, salty and spicy: They’re the full package. Get the Recipe

French Onion Cups Your favorite cheesy soup, now in bite-size form. Get the Recipe

Roasted Cauliflower Our favorite vegetable does it again. Plenty of Parm takes it over the top. Get the recipe

Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Bites Dish them up with tangy dipping sauce and toothpicks. Get the recipe

Bacon Blue Deviled Eggs with Roasted Garlic and Asparagus This one’s all about presentation. Get the recipe

Baked Mac and Cheese Bites No offense to our beloved Kraft box, but these delectable bites take our forever favorite to a whole new level. Get the recipe

Carrot Pigs in a Blanket Make sure your guests don’t lose their appetites before dinner with this vegetarian alternative to cocktail weenies. Get the recipe

Baby Blooming Onion Recipe Your local steakhouse will miss you. The dipping sauce will taste amazing on fries, too. Get the recipe

Eggnog Bread Call it breakfast, call it dessert. Either way, the eggnog glaze will win your heart at first bite. Get the recipe