WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds

By
Clark Shelton
-

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee
through early morning hours today.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.

A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee from Tuesday
night into Wednesday with strong storms and heavy rainfall possible.

Today
A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Areas of dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.


    
                        
