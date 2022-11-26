WEATHER 11-26-27,2022Fog, Rains Move In, Then Winds

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-271000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 608 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Dense fog will be possible across all of Middle Tennessee through early morning hours today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. A strong cold front will move across Middle Tennessee from Tuesday night into Wednesday with strong storms and heavy rainfall possible.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Areas of dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.