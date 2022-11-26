Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies.

Date TBA

  • Coach Prime (2022)

December 1

  • Breaking News, Season 2 (2022)
  • NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994)
  • 2 Days in New York (2012)
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
  • Basic Instinct (1992)
  • Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
  • Capote (2005)
  • Case 39 (2010)
  • Cloverfield (2008)
  • Dead Again (2001)
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
  • Eat Pray Love (2010)
  • Eight Men Out (1988)
  • Elizabethtown (2005)
  • Escape from L.A. (1996)
  • Head of State (2003)
  • Heist (2015)
  • Hotel Transylvania (2012)
  • I Wish (2011)
  • Igby Goes Down (2002)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
  • Letters to Juliet (2010)
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
  • Muppets From Space (1999)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • Nine Lives (2016)
  • Ordinary People (1980)
  • Paper Moon (1973)
  • Paranormal Activity (2009)
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Push (2009)
  • Saturday Night Fever (1977)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
  • The Cave (2005)
  • The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
  • The Doors (1991)
  • The Honeymooners (2005)
  • The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
  • The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
  • The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
  • The Proposal (2009)
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
  • The Quiet Man (1952)
  • The Ring (2002)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2 (2013)
  • The Vow (2012)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Thief (1981)
  • To Catch a Thief (1955)
  • Tower Heist (2011)
  • True Grit (1969)
  • Walking Tall (2004)
  • Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
  • Zoolander (2001)
  • Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

December 2

  • Riches (2022)
  • Three Pines (2022)
  • Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

December 3

  • A Unicorn for Christmas (2022)

December 5

  • Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

December 6

  • A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

December 8

  • La La Land (2016)
  • The Bad Guy (2022)

December 9

  • Hawa (2022)
  • Something From Tiffany’s (2022)
  • The Three Wise Men vs. Santa (2022)

December 10

  • The Shack (2017)

December 13

  • Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)
  • The Black Phone (2022)
  • Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

December 16

  • LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5 (2022)
  • About Fate (2022)
  • Nanny (2022)
  • Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

December 20

  • When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

December 21

  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3 (2022)

December 29

  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

December 30

  • Chuck, Seasons 1-5 (2008)
  • Justice League Action, Season 1 (2018)
  • Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5 (2003)
  • The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2 (2015)
  • Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2 (2017)
  • Wildcat (2022)

Coming to Amazon Freevee in December 2022

December 1

  • Everwood S1-4 (2002)
  • In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008)
  • Head of the Class S1-5 (1986)
  • Person of Interest S1-5 (2011)
  • A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
  • A Christmas Switch (2018)
  • A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
  • A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
  • A Furry Little Christmas (2021)
  • A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
  • A Puppy for Christmas (2016)
  • A Snow White Christmas (2018)
  • Admission (2013)
  • All is True (2018)
  • All the President’s Men (1976)
  • An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
  • Annie (2014)
  • Balto (1995)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Christmas Belle (2013)
  • Christmas Comes Home (2020)
  • Christmas Mail (2010)
  • Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
  • Death Becomes Her (1992)
  • Destroyer (2018)
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Hairspray (2007)
  • Hook (1991)
  • House Party (1990)
  • House Party 2 (1991)
  • Kajillionaire (2020)
  • Kindergarten Cop (1990)
  • Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
  • Layer Cake (2004)
  • Mission: Impossible II (2000)
  • Mission: Impossible III (2006)
  • Monster Trucks (2016)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Mother! (2017)
  • Only the Brave (2017)
  • Our Idiot Brother (2011)
  • Puss in Boots (2011)
  • She’s the Man (2006)
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
  • The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
  • The Back-up Plan (2010)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Christmas Calendar (2017)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)
  • The Flintstones (1994)
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
  • The Island (2005)
  • The Shallows (2016)
  • The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
  • The Watch (2012)
  • The Way Way Back (2013)
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
  • We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

December 2

  • Hotel for the Holidays (2022)

December 5

  • Killers Anonymous (2019)

December 9

  • America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1 (2022)

December 15

  • Mr. Mayor (2021)

December 16

  • The Night Before (2015)

December 29

  • Passengers (2016)
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here