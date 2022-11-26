Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies.

Date TBA

Coach Prime (2022)

December 1

Breaking News, Season 2 (2022)

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994)

2 Days in New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

December 2

Riches (2022)

Three Pines (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

December 3

A Unicorn for Christmas (2022)

December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

December 8

La La Land (2016)

The Bad Guy (2022)

December 9

Hawa (2022)

Something From Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa (2022)

December 10

The Shack (2017)

December 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

December 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3 (2022)

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

December 30

Chuck, Seasons 1-5 (2008)

Justice League Action, Season 1 (2018)

Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2 (2015)

Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2 (2017)

Wildcat (2022)

Coming to Amazon Freevee in December 2022

December 1

Everwood S1-4 (2002)

In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008)

Head of the Class S1-5 (1986)

Person of Interest S1-5 (2011)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Furry Little Christmas (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Admission (2013)

All is True (2018)

All the President’s Men (1976)

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

Annie (2014)

Balto (1995)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas Comes Home (2020)

Christmas Mail (2010)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Destroyer (2018)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Hairspray (2007)

Hook (1991)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Layer Cake (2004)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mother! (2017)

Only the Brave (2017)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Puss in Boots (2011)

She’s the Man (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Back-up Plan (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Island (2005)

The Shallows (2016)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

The Watch (2012)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

December 2

Hotel for the Holidays (2022)

December 5

Killers Anonymous (2019)

December 9

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1 (2022)

December 15

Mr. Mayor (2021)

December 16

The Night Before (2015)

December 29