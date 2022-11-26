Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies.
Date TBA
- Coach Prime (2022)
December 1
- Breaking News, Season 2 (2022)
- NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12 (1994)
- 2 Days in New York (2012)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
- Basic Instinct (1992)
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
- Capote (2005)
- Case 39 (2010)
- Cloverfield (2008)
- Dead Again (2001)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Eat Pray Love (2010)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Elizabethtown (2005)
- Escape from L.A. (1996)
- Head of State (2003)
- Heist (2015)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- I Wish (2011)
- Igby Goes Down (2002)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Letters to Juliet (2010)
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
- Muppets From Space (1999)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Nine Lives (2016)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Paper Moon (1973)
- Paranormal Activity (2009)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Push (2009)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Superbad (2007)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
- The Cave (2005)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- The Doors (1991)
- The Honeymooners (2005)
- The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
- The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
- The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
- The Proposal (2009)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- The Quiet Man (1952)
- The Ring (2002)
- The Smurfs (2011)
- The Smurfs 2 (2013)
- The Vow (2012)
- Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Thief (1981)
- To Catch a Thief (1955)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
- Zoolander (2001)
- Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)
December 2
- Riches (2022)
- Three Pines (2022)
- Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)
December 3
- A Unicorn for Christmas (2022)
December 5
- Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
December 6
- A Lot Like Christmas (2021)
December 8
- La La Land (2016)
- The Bad Guy (2022)
December 9
- Hawa (2022)
- Something From Tiffany’s (2022)
- The Three Wise Men vs. Santa (2022)
December 10
- The Shack (2017)
December 13
- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)
- The Black Phone (2022)
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
December 16
- LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Season 5 (2022)
- About Fate (2022)
- Nanny (2022)
- Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)
December 20
- When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)
December 21
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3 (2022)
December 29
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
December 30
- Chuck, Seasons 1-5 (2008)
- Justice League Action, Season 1 (2018)
- Teen Titans, Seasons 1-5 (2003)
- The Mysteries of Laura, Seasons 1-2 (2015)
- Trial & Error, Seasons 1-2 (2017)
- Wildcat (2022)
Coming to Amazon Freevee in December 2022
December 1
- Everwood S1-4 (2002)
- In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008)
- Head of the Class S1-5 (1986)
- Person of Interest S1-5 (2011)
- A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
- A Christmas Switch (2018)
- A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
- A Furry Little Christmas (2021)
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- A Puppy for Christmas (2016)
- A Snow White Christmas (2018)
- Admission (2013)
- All is True (2018)
- All the President’s Men (1976)
- An En Vogue Christmas (2014)
- Annie (2014)
- Balto (1995)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Christmas Belle (2013)
- Christmas Comes Home (2020)
- Christmas Mail (2010)
- Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Destroyer (2018)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Hairspray (2007)
- Hook (1991)
- House Party (1990)
- House Party 2 (1991)
- Kajillionaire (2020)
- Kindergarten Cop (1990)
- Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)
- Layer Cake (2004)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Monster Trucks (2016)
- Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
- Mother! (2017)
- Only the Brave (2017)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
- Puss in Boots (2011)
- She’s the Man (2006)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
- The Back-up Plan (2010)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Christmas Calendar (2017)
- The Da Vinci Code (2006)
- The Flintstones (1994)
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
- The Island (2005)
- The Shallows (2016)
- The Spruces and the Pines (2017)
- The Watch (2012)
- The Way Way Back (2013)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)
December 2
- Hotel for the Holidays (2022)
December 5
- Killers Anonymous (2019)
December 9
- America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1 (2022)
December 15
- Mr. Mayor (2021)
December 16
- The Night Before (2015)
December 29
- Passengers (2016)