Photo of the Day: June 20, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: WME artists performed in downtown Nashville during CMA Fest.

On Friday, featured breakout newcomers Mack Geiger and Myles Morgan, in addition to fan favorites Laci Kaye Booth and Dasha, were featured before Nissan Stadium evening performances by WME’s Maggie Antone and The Red Clay Strays.

L-R: Alexandre Lunt (Type A Management), Hannah Spark (WME Agent), Allie Galyon (WME Agent), Dasha, Carrie Murphy (WME Agent), Kevin Falck (WME Agent), Shannon Saunders (WME Agent), Cat Balsam (WME Coordinator), Sara Williams (WME Agent) and Presley Nardella (Type A Management)

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If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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