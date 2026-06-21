Photo of the Day: June 21, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Recording artist and songwriter Tenille Townes visited the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s beginner-to-intermediate Songwriting Camp as a guest artist, where she answered questions about her career and performed songs including “The Acrobat” and “Somebody’s Daughter.” Songwriting

Camp at the museum offers aspiring songwriters (ages 12 to 18) a week-long experience to hone their craft, learn from professionals and make new friends.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos