Photo of the Day: May 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Billy Currington took the stage in Music City on Saturday (5/18) for a sold-out show at Ascend Amphitheater. Sparking a crowd-wide singalong for the entirety of the hit-filled set, Currington treated fans to chart-toppers including “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” “People Are Crazy,” “We Are Tonight,” and more than a dozen others.

Moments before the show, Currington was surprised by his UMG Nashville/Mercury Nashville and Dennis Entertainment teams with a plaque to commemorate his Doin’ Somethin’ Right album achieving 2X Platinum certification, plus “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Good Directions” achieving 4X Platinum status.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.