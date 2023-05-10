Photo of the Day: May 10, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-
City Electric Supply

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) has opened a location in Spring Hill. The branch is open and ready to serve the community after a two-year-long build-out process.

The 9,800-square-foot facility is complete, open, and ready to serve the Spring Hill area. This electrical supply house is one of the first in the city. The branch can be found off the Saturn Parkway.

This location will be run by Korey Harris, a local to the area, a former City Electric Supply customer. Korey was an electrical contractor for more than five years and did most of his business at CES Cool Springs, where he knew the team well. Transitioning to the distribution side of the electrical industry, Korey worked at the counter for two years at Cool Springs and did outside sales at CES Nashville North. The opportunity to open CES Spring Hill came up for Korey at the perfect time.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

