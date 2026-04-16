City of Franklin to Celebrate Arbor Day April 18

The community is invited to celebrate Arbor Day with a family-friendly event featuring activities, wildlife, and free tree giveaways in Franklin.

The event, hosted by the Franklin Tree Commission and the City of Franklin Parks Department, will take place at Pinkerton Park on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say attendees can enjoy kids’ activities, food, educational booths, and free tree saplings. The Nashville Zoo will bring animal ambassadors, while the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will have a wildlife trailer on site. Visitors can also see rescued raptors up close and take part in a story time reading area hosted by the local library.

Middle Tennessee Electric will provide free hot dogs during the event.

Officials encourage the community to attend and learn more about conservation efforts while enjoying a variety of interactive experiences.

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