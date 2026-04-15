Photo of the Day: April 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Gibson Gives the non-profit division of the legendary music brand Gibson, is honored to partner once again with FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN to raise funds to support Williamson County Public Schools and music education initiatives. This year, Gibson Gives and FirstBank Amphitheater brought their selection of guitars and instruments signed by Alice Cooper, Brantley Gilbert, James Taylor, Willie Nelson, Cody Jinks, Collective Soul, Daughtry, The Doobie Brothers, Halestorm, Judas Priest, Rise Against, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and many more.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email