OBITUARY: Katie Lynn Patton

Katie Lynn Patton, age 43 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Katie was a graduate of Franklin High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She loved to travel, never met a stranger and was a proud dog Mom.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Pam Patton of Fairview, TN; brother, Christopher (Jennalyn) Patton of Maitland, FL; sister, Melissa Patton of Nashville, TN; nephews, Lucas & Jack Patton of Maitland, FL; beloved pugs, Milo & Frank, and many loving aunts & uncles.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Nashville Pug Rescue at nashvillepugrescue.org.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

