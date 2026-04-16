Tunnel to Towers Dedicates Three Mortgage-Free Smart Homes to Injured Veterans in Franklin

On April 15, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation welcomed three injured veterans, Army Sergeant Kevin Gatson, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Travis Dodson, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Eli Tice, into their new, mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes at 4262 Columbia Pike Franklin, TN 37064

Just 17 months ago, in November 2024, Tunnel to Towers broke ground on these residences, and now the Foundation is ready to welcome these heroes into their new, forever homes. Three smart homes, built side by side in Franklin, will create a community for these heroes, who share a bond through their military service and passion for adaptive sports.

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“This ceremony marks not just the dedication of three homes, but the beginning of a powerful new chapter for these heroes defined by independence, accessibility, and community here in Tennessee,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “They have given so much in service to our country, and it is our honor to ensure they have forever homes that restore freedom, dignity, and the ability to live life on their own terms, side by side with brothers who share their journey.”

Meet Our Heroes:

Army Sergeant Kevin Gatson: Sgt. Gatson enlisted in 2003. He was injured by an IED in Afghanistan on July 12, 2010, resulting in the loss of half of his left leg and severe injuries to his right leg. He is a competitive sled hockey player and the captain of the Warrior Sled Hockey team.

USMC Corporal Travis Dodson: Cpl. Dodson was injured in Iraq on February 14, 2007, when insurgents attacked his convoy. He lost his right leg above the knee and his left leg at the hip. He has become a decorated Paralympian, competing in cross-country skiing and winning Gold Medals with the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team.

USMC Lance Corporal Eli Tice: Born in Berlin, Germany, LCpl Tice set his sights on becoming a Marine. He graduated from infantry school in 2009. On May 24, 2010, he was injured by an IED in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of his right leg above the knee, his right thumb, and severe injuries to his left arm. He remains active, participating in sprint triathlons, hunting, fishing, and hiking.