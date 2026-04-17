4/16/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 82 And Current Temp 63; Light Drizzle Earlier, Clear Skies Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63°F with a light wind from the south at 3.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation thus far. The sky is partly cloudy, providing a mild evening.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. Wind gusts earlier reached up to 12.7 mph, with a precipitation chance of 24%, resulting in a slight drizzle that recorded a total of 0.01 in. Tonight’s low is expected to mirror the earlier low at 62.6°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 11.6 mph. The sky will clear as the night progresses.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions remain stable, with no significant changes anticipated overnight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|82°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|87°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|75°F
|51°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|54°F
|Overcast
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