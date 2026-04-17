4/16/26: Partly Cloudy With A High Of 82 And Current Temp 63; Light Drizzle Earlier, Clear Skies Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63°F with a light wind from the south at 3.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation thus far. The sky is partly cloudy, providing a mild evening.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 81.5°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. Wind gusts earlier reached up to 12.7 mph, with a precipitation chance of 24%, resulting in a slight drizzle that recorded a total of 0.01 in. Tonight’s low is expected to mirror the earlier low at 62.6°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 11.6 mph. The sky will clear as the night progresses.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Weather conditions remain stable, with no significant changes anticipated overnight.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 63°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 24% chance · 0.01 in Now 63°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 82°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 87°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 51°F Rain: slight Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 71°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 72°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 73°F 54°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>