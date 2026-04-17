Photo of the Day: April 17, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Visit Franklin held a ribbon-cutting on its satellite location at The Factory at Franklin. The visitor center offers a curated gift selection, a plan-your-trip wall for visitors to the area, and ticket sales for local attractions. Hours for this location will be Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm, closed on Sunday.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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