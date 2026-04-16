4/16/26: Clear Evening Skies with High of 81 and Light Winds, Low Tonight at 62 with Chance of Sprinkles

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a breeze blowing from the west at 10.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 81°F, with a low of 62.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. Winds may increase, gusting up to 22.6 mph, and skies will remain clear. The chance of precipitation is low, at 13%.

There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Conditions appear stable as we transition into the evening.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 62°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 6.7 (High) Precip 18% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 81°F 62°F Overcast Friday 87°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 63°F 44°F Overcast Monday 71°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: light

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