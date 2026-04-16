4/16/26: Clear Evening Skies with High of 81 and Light Winds, Low Tonight at 62 with Chance of Sprinkles

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a breeze blowing from the west at 10.1 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 81°F, with a low of 62.2°F. Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. Winds may increase, gusting up to 22.6 mph, and skies will remain clear. The chance of precipitation is low, at 13%.
There are no official weather warnings currently active for the area. Conditions appear stable as we transition into the evening.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
62°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
6.7 (High)
Precip
18% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|81°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|87°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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