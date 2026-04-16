Brentwood Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday with Several Events

On a pleasant July evening in 1776, Thomas Jefferson wrote about the day’s memorable events. In his memorandum notebook, preserved in the Massachusetts Historical Society museum, he noted that he’d bought a thermometer and seven pairs of women’s gloves. He also recorded the temperature – a mild 76 degrees.

Jefferson, unlike his colleague, Benjamin Franklin, didn’t write like a newspaper reporter, but in the parlance of journalism, he was clearly burying the lede (lead). Forget the thermometer and the gloves. That afternoon, the Second Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, establishing what is now the United States of America.

This year, the country is celebrating the 250th anniversary of that day, and the City of Brentwood – the final resting place of nine Revolutionary War veterans – is doing several things to commemorate the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Thomas Bradley Grave Marking

The City kicked off its yearlong 250th celebration last fall with the grave marking ceremony for Revolutionary War Veteran Thomas Bradley. The event, sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission and the Lt. Andrew Crocket Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, took place on Oct. 25, 2025, behind the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, where Bradley is believed to be buried. The Revolutionary War veteran fought at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, and he later lived on 1,120 acres where the library now stands.

Social Media Highlights

Brentwood’s social media pages are commemorating the nine Revolutionary War veterans who are buried within the city limits. Every two weeks until the July 4th holiday, the city is spotlighting one of these veterans. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CityBrentwoodTN to learn more about these individuals.

Tree Board America 250 Tree

Every Arbor Day, the Brentwood Tree Board dedicates a tree in honor of an individual or event. This year, the board planted an American White Oak at the new Windy Hill Park, behind the playground in the inner walking trail grass, in honor of the semiquincentennial. A plaque will be installed, letting visitors know it is the City’s America 250 Tree.

Street Pole Banners

The City of Brentwood recently added special street pole banners to commemorate the semiquincentennial. The banners include the words “Brentwood Celebrates America 250,” and they are hanging along the Franklin Road commercial district.

David Johnston Cemetery Rededication Ceremony

At 2 p.m. on May 3, the Cumberland Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Brentwood Historic Commission will host a cemetery rededication at the Eastman’s Preserve neighborhood, honoring Revolutionary War Veteran David Johnston.

The neighborhood’s developer, The Riverstone Group, added fencing and landscaping to the cemetery to preserve its historic significance. Johnston served as a private in the Mecklenburg, North Carolina, militia, and he lost his left arm in the Battle of Blackstock’s Farm.

Show Your Colors

In honor of America 250, the Brentwood Historic Commission is encouraging a city-wide display of patriotic colors from Memorial Day to July 4th. The Commission hopes the colors will wave proudly from subdivision entrances, private homes, and businesses throughout the city.

Brentwood Summer Concert Series

This year’s Brentwood Summer Concert Series will also honor the spirit of America 250 by spotlighting different eras of popular music. The first concert, from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, will feature The Wannabeatles performing hits from “the Golden Era of the British Invasion.”

The second concert, from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, will include The Eaglemanics for the “Classic Rock Tribute Era.”

From 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, Rubik’s Groove and Cruzin Keys will perform at BrentFest, highlighting the “Pop and Rock Era.”

Red, White, and Boom!

The Summer Concert Series will reach its apex on July 4 with Red, White, and Boom! This year, the city will offer an enhanced celebration with a fife and drummer performance, in Revolutionary War attire, from 5-7 p.m. in Crockett Park’s BrentVale Pavilion. During that time, face painters and other patriotic performers will be moving through the park.

At 7 p.m., a Revolutionary War color guard will present the colors and fire their muskets. The Downtown Band will perform from 7:05-9 p.m. The evening will end with a longer fireworks show than in years past, featuring larger, celebratory explosions.