Flat River Band to Play Chief’s on Broadway

Flat River Band will bring its signature family harmony sound to Chief’s on Broadway (200 Broadway, Nashville) in downtown Nashville on April 23, performing on the eve of the release of its highly anticipated new project, Load The Wagon

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The sibling trio, named in part for their Missouri roots and a deep-rooted love of fishing on the Flat River, has built a sound and identity grounded in authenticity, tradition, and brotherhood. That same spirit carries through their latest project, a collection that blends fan-favorite songs with fresh recordings that showcase the group’s evolving artistry.

Among the standout tracks is “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,” featuring The Oak Ridge Boys, adding an iconic layer to a project that bridges generations of harmony-driven music.

“This is a song we’ve never grown tired of singing, and it’s been a lot of fun to pass the torch to a younger harmony group like The Flat River Band,” shares William Lee Golden. “It all started with Rodney Crowell, then The Oak Ridge Boys were fortunate to have a hit with it, and now it’s reaching a whole new audience through these talented young men.”

Set for release following the Nashville performance, Load The Wagon is a diverse and heartfelt collection that reflects the band’s musical roots while pushing their sound forward. The project captures the essence of the trio’s unmistakable blood harmony and growing creative confidence.

The April 23 performance at Chief’s offers fans an early opportunity to experience the new music live as the band gears up for the project’s official release, with additional announcements forthcoming.

Further reinforcing their lifestyle-driven brand, Flat River Band has partnered with Zebco, a premier leader in top-tier fishing equipment. The collaboration is a natural fit rooted in the band’s Missouri upbringing and lifelong connection to the outdoors that aligns seamlessly with Zebco’s legacy as a top-shelf name in fishing. The partnership will help fuel the band’s touring and promotional efforts as they continue expanding their reach to new audiences nationwide.

With undeniable stage chemistry, a rapidly growing fan base and a sound built on family harmony, Flat River Band continues to carve out its place as one of the most compelling rising acts in roots and country music today. Additionally, the trio has a unique, family-friendly competition show that is currently in development.