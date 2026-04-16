Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Owl’s Hill Wildflower Hikes
Saturday, April 18, 9:30 am
Owl’s Hill, 545 Beech Creek Road, Brentwood
The wildflowers are blooming: Spring is here! Come enjoy all the colors this season offers on this expert-led hike. Watch the browns of winter give way to the spectrum of spring while we look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches, and Spring Beauty.
This is a moderately strenuous hike with some hill climbing.
2Opryland USA Documentary
Saturday, April 18, 2 pm, 7 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
For those who remember, Nashville once had a theme park where Opry Mills is now located. Opryland USA: A Circle Broken documentary shares what happened when the park closed in 1997. Afterward, there will be a Q&A with the film creators.
Find tickets here.
3Just Love Coffee Comedy Night
Saturday, April 18, 6 pm
Just Love Coffee,4816 Main Street, Spring Hill
Join Just Laughs Stand-Up Comedy Night Presented by Clean Comedy Collective
Feat: Brinn Daniels • Madeline Medlin • Jae Henderson • Eddie Ortiz • Big Rich Brock
Doors open 5:30 PM-$15 admission
4Spring Fishing Derby
Sunday, April 19, 3 pm
Hive on the Hollow, 1948 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville
Enjoy time on the farm, mingling with the animals (llamas, peacocks, emus, sheep, fainting goats, and miniature donkeys) and try your luck at our Spring Fishing Derby at The Hive! Pack a picnic and bring the whole family for the day! $20 per rod and prizes will be given away for biggest fish. You’ll see varieties of sun fish, catfish, and largemouth bass. Don’t miss out! Spots are limited!!
Find more information here.
5Monster Jam
Saturday, April 18, 10:30 am
Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville
Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam® at Nissan Stadium on April 18, 2026. Become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown, Nashville, for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!
This isn’t just any event – it’s unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile!
Find tickets here.
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