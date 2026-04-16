Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

5 Monster Jam

Saturday, April 18, 10:30 am

Nissan Stadium, 1 Titans Way, Nashville

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam® at Nissan Stadium on April 18, 2026. Become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown, Nashville, for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

This isn’t just any event – it’s unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile!

Find tickets here.

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