Home Events Junior Cheer Camp at Franklin High

Junior Cheer Camp at Franklin High

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Junior Cheer Camp at Franklin High
Junior Cheer Camp at Franklin High

Aspiring cheerleaders are invited to join the Franklin High team for its Jr. Admirals Summer Cheer Camp June 16-18.

Running from 9 a.m. until noon each day, the camp is open to students who will be entering Pre-K through sixth grade in the fall. They will learn cheers, chants, dances, jumps and motions, and they will enjoy a craft activity each day. Students will show off what they learned during a performance on the final day of camp.

Families may register their students online for $150 per camper.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS
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