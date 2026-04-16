Junior Cheer Camp at Franklin High

Aspiring cheerleaders are invited to join the Franklin High team for its Jr. Admirals Summer Cheer Camp June 16-18.

Running from 9 a.m. until noon each day, the camp is open to students who will be entering Pre-K through sixth grade in the fall. They will learn cheers, chants, dances, jumps and motions, and they will enjoy a craft activity each day. Students will show off what they learned during a performance on the final day of camp.

Families may register their students online for $150 per camper.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

Source: WCS

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