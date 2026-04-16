Photo of the Day: April 16, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The annual Breland & Friends returned to the Ryman Auditorium. Artists who performed included Hardy, Walker Hayes, Dasha, Kaitlin Butts, and more. This year marked the fifth year for the event, which has raised over 600,000 for the Oasis Center.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos