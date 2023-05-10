Edley’s to Open Soon in Franklin Location

Edley’s first Williamson County location is expected to open in mid-May as part of Franklin’s new mixed-use community Berry Farms. The free-standing restaurant at 501 Sallie Lane will feature food, drinks, and an atmosphere that Edley’s customers know and love, offering dine-in, takeout, delivery through UberEats and Edley’s first drive-thru.

In addition to dine-in and outdoor patio seating with a fireplace, the Berry Farms location will include a market-takeout area with a dedicated entrance which will make it convenient for guests and delivery drivers to pick up orders.

“Establishing Edley’s in Williamson County has been a dream of ours since the beginning, and we’re so excited to have found a home at Berry Farms,” said Newman. “It’s the perfect spot to start building relationships with our neighbors south of Nashville. We look forward to welcoming customers into our dining room, on our patio and at our first drive-thru.”

Edley’s is looking for new team members at Berry Farms to help treat guests with Southern hospitality. Find more details here.

COMMUNITY-FOUNDED AND COMMUNITY-DRIVEN

Edley’s is known for actively engaging with and supporting its communities through partnerships, sponsorships, and donations, including the newly established Edley’s Foundation. Through the foundation, Edley’s supports local nonprofits, including the Martha O’Bryan Center, The Contributor and Friends Life Community, as well as their own through an employee emergency fund.

In addition to philanthropic efforts, Edley’s tapped into local partners to help build out the new East Nashville and Berry Farms locations, including Powell Construction, GoodWood and Fox Hardwood Lumber, while décor and murals within the restaurants were sourced by local artists. Local roots are also reflected in the menu such as craft beers from local breweries, including Black Abbey Brewing Company and Yazoo Brewing Company, which produce specialty beers for Edley’s.

ABOUT EDLEY’S BAR-B-QUE:

First opened in Nashville in 2011, Edley’s Bar-B-Que – named after founder and owner Will Newman’s grandfather, Edley Newman – planted its roots deep in Music City to become one of the most highly regarded barbecue spots in town today. Edley Newman grew up in a farming community in Viola, Tenn. in the early 1900s, where he left a legacy of hard work, southern hospitality and generosity. Edley’s Bar-B-Que is the embodiment of his ethics and a tribute to all things Southern through its soulful atmosphere, low-and-slow, smoked-daily meats and house-made sides that are all anchored by one very important thing: community. Edley’s is a leader in Nashville and reigning champion of the Nashville Scene’s Best Barbecue, paving the way for an entirely new type of ‘que cuisine – Nashville Style BBQ – across the nation and at its five locations in Nashville, one in Chattanooga, and two in Ill.