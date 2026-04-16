The Latest Tennessee Event News for April 16, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 10–16, 2026. From weekend happenings and music announcements to ballet performances and songwriting showcases, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state.

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend Five events fill the April 17–19 weekend, including Owl’s Hill Wildflower Hikes, the Opryland USA documentary at Franklin Theatre, Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium, and more. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

The Cab Brings Tour to Brooklyn Bowl Pop-rock band The Cab brings their Back From The Dead Tour to Brooklyn Bowl on June 17, with special guests Paradise Fears and CARR, marking their first headlining tour in over a decade. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson to Perform at Harken Hall Multiplatinum duo Matthew and Gunnar Nelson perform at Harken Hall on May 30 at 7:00 p.m., with Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill opening the show. Published: April 15, 2026 · Read More

Chris Knight to Perform at Harken Hall Singer-songwriter Chris Knight brings his folk, country, and rock blend to Harken Hall on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. for a night of raw storytelling and live performance. Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More

Nashville Ballet to Offer Free Community Event Nashville Ballet hosts Spring Into Dance, a free outdoor weekend of performances and dance activities on April 17–18 at oneC1TY Amphitheater, open to all ages. Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More

Studio Tenn Closes Its Season with Star-Studded Jesus Christ Superstar Studio Tenn presents Jesus Christ Superstar at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin, May 7–31, featuring Broadway stars Adam Pascal, Mykal Kilgore, and Olivia Valli. Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More

Franklin Theatre’s Summer Sessions Returns with Award-Winning Songwriter Trey Bruce Leading Youth Music Workshop The Franklin Theatre hosts its fourth annual Summer Sessions youth music workshop July 13–15, led by Emmy-winning songwriter Trey Bruce, open to 9th–12th graders. Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More

Williamson County Performing Arts Center Seeks Musicians and Vocalists for One-Hit Wonder Musical Revue WCPAC is accepting auditions for One Hit Wonderful!, a musical revue celebrating 1960s–70s Billboard hits, with paid performances set for August 1, 2, 8, and 9. Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More

Enjoy the Summer Trains Spectacular at Cheekwood Cheekwood Estate and Gardens presents America the Beautiful: National Parks and Landmarks By Rail, the largest model train exhibition in the venue’s history, running May 2–September 6. Published: April 12, 2026 · Read More

The SteelDrivers Return to The Caverns for Four Night Residency Grammy-winning The SteelDrivers return to The Caverns for a four-night residency November 13–14 and November 20–21, 2026, with two-night and four-night ticket packages available. Published: April 12, 2026 · Read More

Sturgill Simpson Announces Johnny Blue Skies Tour Sturgill Simpson, performing as Johnny Blue Skies, brings the Mutiny for the Masses tour to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 2, with special guests The Dark Clouds. Published: April 11, 2026 · Read More

Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species Event Returns Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species returns for its fourth year on April 24 from 6:30–9:30 p.m., featuring animal encounters, 40+ drink vendors, food trucks, and live music. Published: April 11, 2026 · Read More

Albert Cummings Brings Night of Blues to Franklin Theatre Blues-rock guitarist Albert Cummings performed at the Franklin Theatre on April 12 at 7 p.m., delivering fiery guitar work in an intimate downtown Franklin setting. Published: April 10, 2026 · Read More

Seven Songwriters Win Career-Changing Showcase at Nashville’s Legendary Bluebird Café Seven finalists from Tennessee Songwriters Week earned the chance to perform originals at The Bluebird Cafe, with industry executives and WSM Radio in attendance. Published: April 09, 2026 · Read More

For more Tennessee Event news, visit Williamson Source.