The Latest Tennessee Event News for April 16, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 10–16, 2026. From weekend happenings and music announcements to ballet performances and songwriting showcases, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state.
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend
Five events fill the April 17–19 weekend, including Owl’s Hill Wildflower Hikes, the Opryland USA documentary at Franklin Theatre, Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium, and more.
Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More
The Cab Brings Tour to Brooklyn Bowl
Pop-rock band The Cab brings their Back From The Dead Tour to Brooklyn Bowl on June 17, with special guests Paradise Fears and CARR, marking their first headlining tour in over a decade.
Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson to Perform at Harken Hall
Multiplatinum duo Matthew and Gunnar Nelson perform at Harken Hall on May 30 at 7:00 p.m., with Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill opening the show.
Published: April 15, 2026 · Read More
Chris Knight to Perform at Harken Hall
Singer-songwriter Chris Knight brings his folk, country, and rock blend to Harken Hall on June 27 at 7:00 p.m. for a night of raw storytelling and live performance.
Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More
Nashville Ballet to Offer Free Community Event
Nashville Ballet hosts Spring Into Dance, a free outdoor weekend of performances and dance activities on April 17–18 at oneC1TY Amphitheater, open to all ages.
Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More
Studio Tenn Closes Its Season with Star-Studded Jesus Christ Superstar
Studio Tenn presents Jesus Christ Superstar at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin, May 7–31, featuring Broadway stars Adam Pascal, Mykal Kilgore, and Olivia Valli.
Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More
Franklin Theatre’s Summer Sessions Returns with Award-Winning Songwriter Trey Bruce Leading Youth Music Workshop
The Franklin Theatre hosts its fourth annual Summer Sessions youth music workshop July 13–15, led by Emmy-winning songwriter Trey Bruce, open to 9th–12th graders.
Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More
Williamson County Performing Arts Center Seeks Musicians and Vocalists for One-Hit Wonder Musical Revue
WCPAC is accepting auditions for One Hit Wonderful!, a musical revue celebrating 1960s–70s Billboard hits, with paid performances set for August 1, 2, 8, and 9.
Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More
Enjoy the Summer Trains Spectacular at Cheekwood
Cheekwood Estate and Gardens presents America the Beautiful: National Parks and Landmarks By Rail, the largest model train exhibition in the venue’s history, running May 2–September 6.
Published: April 12, 2026 · Read More
The SteelDrivers Return to The Caverns for Four Night Residency
Grammy-winning The SteelDrivers return to The Caverns for a four-night residency November 13–14 and November 20–21, 2026, with two-night and four-night ticket packages available.
Published: April 12, 2026 · Read More
Sturgill Simpson Announces Johnny Blue Skies Tour
Sturgill Simpson, performing as Johnny Blue Skies, brings the Mutiny for the Masses tour to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, October 2, with special guests The Dark Clouds.
Published: April 11, 2026 · Read More
Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species Event Returns
Nashville Zoo’s Sips for Species returns for its fourth year on April 24 from 6:30–9:30 p.m., featuring animal encounters, 40+ drink vendors, food trucks, and live music.
Published: April 11, 2026 · Read More
Albert Cummings Brings Night of Blues to Franklin Theatre
Blues-rock guitarist Albert Cummings performed at the Franklin Theatre on April 12 at 7 p.m., delivering fiery guitar work in an intimate downtown Franklin setting.
Published: April 10, 2026 · Read More
Seven Songwriters Win Career-Changing Showcase at Nashville’s Legendary Bluebird Café
Seven finalists from Tennessee Songwriters Week earned the chance to perform originals at The Bluebird Cafe, with industry executives and WSM Radio in attendance.
Published: April 09, 2026 · Read More
For more Tennessee Event news, visit Williamson Source.
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