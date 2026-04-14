Photo of the Day: April 14, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Grammy-winning artist and America’s worship leader Chris Tomlin sold-out Bridgestone Arena again Friday night for the milestone 10th Anniversary of ‘Good Friday Nashville’. Good Friday Nashville continues its reign as the longest-running annual charity-related concert at Bridgestone Arena. The annual Good Friday Nashville event began in 2017 and has continued each year, including virtually through a worldwide stream during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

With what has become an annual tradition, Chris again surprised the sold out arena with surprise guests including Jordan Davis, Michael W. Smith, Brooke Ligertwood, David Nasser, and the Choir Room.

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